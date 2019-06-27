Speech to Text for Air conditioning service calls rise with warm temps

the hot weather is doubt lead putting a much higher workload on our air conditioners. kq2's ron johnson joins us live now with some tips on how to keep things cool as the mercury rises ron? thanks alan and that's exactly what it's doing today this themometer i have here says it about_ degrees outside and our stretch of warm weather is a true test those <<ron johnson as the temperature rises so to does the concern for air conditioning units [jay wolf] when the heat comes out the phone really starts ringing. the cooler temperatures we've experienced the latter half of this month have to more summer like weather.this a/c serviceman says he's already seen his fair share of calls [wolf] oh we don't stop sunup to sundown usually i mean the phone don't ever stophe says many of the calls he gets center around general maintenance issues, adding they're problems many may don't see till its too late. [wolf] if they're working, people don't think a lot of it. so what can you do to protect your a/c this season? the serviceman shares some tips [wolf] keep the unit clean.he recommends to clean out units when needed, all you have to do is use a standard garden hose.the cleaning ritual doesn't stop with the outside unit [wolf] filters are important also changing those filters out regularly to help extend the life of your unitand finally, if you do get your unit serviced, make sure it's a complete check[wolf] right when you have it serviced they need to check contacts, electrical just a whole list of be checked.he says making the choice to keep up with maintenance will keep you cool during the summer months. [wolf] it needs some love and care. one more thing that serviceman recomends is leaving your a/c set to one tempurature throuout the day, that way you don't overwork it when you turn it back on. live in st. joseph ron johnson