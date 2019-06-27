Clear
Mustangs run past omaha

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

bombers in town ready for a warm night at phil welch..==== the mustangs got the scoring rolling early.. dylan ketch.. drives one to left field he'll head in for a double jackson dierenfeldt rounding third makes it in time.. mustangs lead 1-0.. === later in the second.. j-p tighue.. bloops one to left field... that makes it 3-0 st. joseph now leads omaha.. and the runs kept comming..=== later a double play attempt gets botched.. brady holden takes notice of the blunder... and heads on home to score.. mustangs open the first two innings with 5-runs...==== and the mustangs able to tack on 10 more the rest of the way to win it in a run rule shortened game..
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the area but once the sun set the precipitation fell apart. Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s Friday. The weekend will be quiet but hot & humid with highs in the middle 90s. With dew points, into the 70s, it will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s.
