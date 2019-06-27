Speech to Text for Mustangs run past omaha

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bombers in town ready for a warm night at phil welch..==== the mustangs got the scoring rolling early.. dylan ketch.. drives one to left field he'll head in for a double jackson dierenfeldt rounding third makes it in time.. mustangs lead 1-0.. === later in the second.. j-p tighue.. bloops one to left field... that makes it 3-0 st. joseph now leads omaha.. and the runs kept comming..=== later a double play attempt gets botched.. brady holden takes notice of the blunder... and heads on home to score.. mustangs open the first two innings with 5-runs...==== and the mustangs able to tack on 10 more the rest of the way to win it in a run rule shortened game..