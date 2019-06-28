Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 23-year-old Leah Dawson's body was found in Maysville Wednesday Full Story

Heat Advisory in effect heading into the weekend

Heat Advisory in effect heading into the weekend

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 7:23 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Heat Advisory in effect heading into the weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a heat advisory will be in effect for friday & saturday across the entire kq2 viewing area as heat indices will make it feel like 100-105 degrees.expect more sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 90s friday and into the weekend. our be mostly quiet, but hot & humid with dew points into the 70s. it will make it feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s outside. make sure precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air remain dry & sunny heading into monday & tuesday. our next chances for rain look to move back in on wednesday and could stick around for the fourth of july holiday. highs will be back down in the upper 80s to lower 90s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) coming up... nasa is preparing
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Friday & Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like 100-105 degrees. Make sure you take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events