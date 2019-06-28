Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
A hot and muggy weekend forecast
A hot and muggy weekend forecast
Posted: Jun 28, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
93°
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
93°
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
93°
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
More Weather
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
91°
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
93°
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
More Weather
A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Friday & Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like 100-105 degrees.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Remains identified as missing 23-year-old woman
Boyfriend of Leah Dawson pleaded guilty of assaulting her in 2017 case
Body found at Maysville house
Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter
Endangered person advisory issued for missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson
Arrest made in Atchison shooting
Missing woman not found on rural property in Maysville
Woman charged after allegedly leaving toddler in the middle of roadway
Missouri Gov. Parson closes state offices for July 5, gives state employees day off
Body Found in Trenton Identified as Missing Trenton Man
Community Events