Speech to Text for Herp-O-Rama takes place Saturday at Remington Nature Center

we have better chances for some rain. >> alan. their you go. >> bhiek, need -- mike, need a little help. back with john and julie and casey and todd. some of their welcome. >> yes. >> i remember you love snakes. >> it's time once again. you always say there's turtles and tortoises and have never brought them. >> they're not much fun. >> matter of speaking. >> who do you have? >> this is ofus. >> how old is he? >> he's nine years old. i know nacho over there. we had our run ins and luckily todd has him over there. where is ofus going? >> lucky me. and who else? >> he doesn't -- that's one of missouri's longest snake. the black snake. who is that? >> blacky. how much does ofus weigh >> about 35 pounds. and about 10 feet stretched out. >> he has two beady eyes. where are these things common to? >> indonesia and lower parts of asia. >> why don't they just go back there? what is he doing here? >> this one would have been eaten instantly. because it's a jungle and he is missing the green and >> okay. so yeah. >> so, now why are these guys here. why are you here? >> let's talk about herpa rama. >> it will be down at the nature center. >> he's just feeling around. >> now, i know the dogs and cats like me. i didn't know i was a snake guy. i think he likes you. >> here we go. >> oh, oh,. i don't want to drop them. >> the remington nature center, 10:00 to 2:00. one of the most venomous snakes will be there. >> what is that >> >>? >> the gab oon viper. >> you don't even see him. >> it's, he will be in a cage. >> yeah, i don't think we will get him out. it's not good. >> what is old nacho doing >> he's all right. >> okay. oh, geez. why did i mention that. do these two get along? >> yeah, they're okay. they're reptiles. >> same family. >> that's good. >> this is nacho from central america. and funny things. he's a green >> he's orange. >> okay. so but this type is they're orange in central america. but he's still a green iguana so that's funny. he has quite a little texture there. >> todd, you're just enjoying this. >> there's going to be a ton of stuff down there. the people from the university are going to bring stuff. herpatological society. the most endangered -- >> the dangered snake in missouri, the masasaga rattlesnake. in the kids have half as much fun as i'm having. >> will be crafts, turtles and alligators. >> gosh darn it. my director is saying we're out of time. i think we are done now. >> it's always -- >> it's all about animals. so glad ofus and the gang are doing great. nacho. tell you what, it's coming up saturday from 10:00 to 2:00. remington nature center. will be fun. we are in the kitchen next. we're going