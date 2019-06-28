Speech to Text for Area doctors share tips on avoiding heat related illness

kq2 news at six.) we are under a heat advisory tonight until 9 p-m. good evening thanks for joining us i'm alan van zandt and this heat doesn't look like it will be leaving us anytime soon.. kq2's ron johnson joins us live with advice from area doctors on just how to stay cool in this summer heat, ron... yeah thanks alan the summertime heat is here and that means we all need to make sure we know what to do when these temperatures start to have an effect on our bodies. <<ron johnson reporting at the saint park, many found the perfect place to cool it's really really hot outside and i don't work today so we came to the pool.with temps soaring into the 90's, the pool was the place to be. i just lay over there in the water and watch them play, they'll come and splash me. and as we head into our first stretch of summertime weather, doctors want to make sure everyone stays healthy in the heat.a lot of times people aren't prepared by getting hydrated enough and they're not staying hydrated.this local doctor, who works at the urgent care says she sees many patients this time of year suffering from heat related illnesses a lot of times people will be a little bit nauseated dizzy lightheadedshe says often times many people don't realize how easy it can be to succumb to heat related illness a lot of times people have that false illusion that they're healthy and they're active and they're athletic so the heat won't effect them like it does everyone else.she shares her best advise for those that have to be out in temperatures like this try to stay in the shade if possible try to take breaks as much as possible and just keep those fluids going because you really do sweat more than you realize and you get dehydrated fairly quickly. but for those who can there's always the option of staying insideother than that i just stay in the air conditioning. >> we can't stress it enough hydration is key if you have to be out here for long amounts of time, water is good but doctors also suggest you choose something with electrolytes like gatorade for examples to improve your sodium and potassium intake. ron johnson kq2