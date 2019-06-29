Clear

Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 8:47 AM
Updated: Jun 29, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like over 100 degrees.
