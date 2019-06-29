Speech to Text for A mild Saturday night; Another hot summer day for Sunday

at ten.") welcome back -- it was a great night for a five k run at missouri western. people laced up their running shoes for the first ever sunset stroll 5k run/ walk event. it was put on by the freudenthal center for parkinson's disease. organizers say the race is a great way for those living with parkinson'sto excercise and socialize with others. (stephanie stewart) "a lot of times they will pull away from the public they will pull away from things that they normally not doing them the way they used to do them, and a lot of times that hurts. we want them to recognize that no, get out there do what you can do, do as much as you can do." tonight 's race started at seven. runners had the choice between a 5k run or a 1k walk. proceeds from tonight's race will go to benifit the center. (sot) vanessa alonzo joins us now...(áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<áááa heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. sunday for holt, nodaway and atchison counties in northwest missouri as heat indices will make it feel like over 100 degrees. after a hot & humid summer day for your saturday, expect more of the same for sunday. for tonight, expect mostly clear skies with very little relief with lows only falling into the upper 70s by sunday morning. sunday will once again be sunny with highs into the lower to middle 90s. with dew points into the 70s, it will make it feel like the lower 100s outside. make sure you continue to take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning. we'll remain dry & sunny heading into monday & tuesday. our next chances for rain look to move back in late tuesday into wednesday and could stick around for the fourth of july holiday. better chances are in the forecast for friday & saturday. highs will be back down to near average in the upper 80s.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá) still ahead at ten...