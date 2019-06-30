Home
Clear
Hot & humid summer conditions continue for Sunday
Hot & humid summer conditions continue for Sunday
Posted: Jun 30, 2019 10:12 AM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:12 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
84°
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
88°
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
84°
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
85°
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
85°
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
After a hot & humid summer day for your Saturday, expect more of the same for Sunday. It will once again be sunny with highs into the lower to middle 90s. With dew points into the 70s, it will make it feel like the lower 100s outside.
Community Events