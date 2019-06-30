Clear

Hot & humid summer conditions continue for Sunday

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 10:12 AM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:12 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
After a hot & humid summer day for your Saturday, expect more of the same for Sunday. It will once again be sunny with highs into the lower to middle 90s. With dew points into the 70s, it will make it feel like the lower 100s outside.
