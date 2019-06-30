Speech to Text for FAMILY OFFERS TIPS ON HOW TO STAY COOL IN THE HEAT

-- the heat isn't keeping everyone indoors though... kq2's ron johnson caught up with a family at a local park to see how they keep cool. <<ron johnson reporting for this family at hyde park the heat may have put up a good fight,[tammy heiny] it is warm, it is warm but that didn't stop them from spending time together outside [bill dierenfeldt] it's a little warm not bad, we got the shade and we got the breeze.in the midst of our third day of hot weather, with heat indices above a hundred degrees the group says they're doing what they can to stay cool.[shelby bassett] i know a lot of us brought like, wet towels to hang over our necks and coolers with water and lots of ice.the heat also making an impact on the menu, they say they wanted to focus on cool treats. [heiny] vegetables and lots of cold salads and a beautiful fruit tray and some homemade cookies.another way they try to keep the heat at bay, keeping the air moving. [heiny] we have some fans plugged in to help circulate some air around.on this hot day the family took time to share some of their best tips on how to stay cool.[heiny] find a nice cool shaded place cause in the shade its a lot cooler than in the direct sunlight[bassett] ...and if you start feeling really hot or you know start to get drowsy or dizzy take a break and don't push yourself. all great advice as these summertime temps aren't going away anytime soon. [dierenfeldt] usually i like to go from the air conditioned house to the air conditioned car to the air conditioned office. ron johnson kq2 news>> the family tells us a member of the group plays for the st. joe mustangs. they wanted to gather for a family reunion before tonight's