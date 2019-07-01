Speech to Text for New Salvation Army Majors introduced to St. Joseph

army. <<ron johnson reporting meet the new faces at the salvation army[major ronald key] we're excited about being here learning the community meeting new people majors ronald and laura key have officially accepted their role as st. joseph's leaders of the salvation army. though they've spent the past decade in st. charles they tell us they have roots a little closer to home. [major laura key] we're from kansas city so we're only a hour away from a lot of our family.the keys have only been in town now for six days but in that short time they say they're already looking forward to discovering the area.[laura key] just really excited to see what's going on in st joe and having an impact in the community. one of the bigger ways they plan to do that is by being apart of the grand re-opening of the booth center, the keys saying they're looking forward to seeing the shelter's impact [laura key] i think its gonna be great i think its gonna be a big asset to st. joe [ronald key] we're hoping it opens october-november time frame so that'll be an exciting time when get to do that and be able to help so many families that need a place to stay.the topic of homelessness is not new for the keys, they say the best approach to effective outreach is avoiding judgement [laura key] we don't look down on them, we know they're in a bad position, but a lot of us have been in bad positions before.their main goal is touch lives through faith, in hopes that will change lives for the better [laura key] god loves them and so do we and we just want to try to get them back on their feet and back into society as quick as we can ron johnson