Clear
Staying warm to start the week
Staying warm to start the week
Posted: Jul 1, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
91°
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
90°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
91°
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
More Weather
Cameron
Broken Clouds
90°
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
89°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Our next chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events