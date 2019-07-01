Speech to Text for A crooked contractor

evening, i'm alan van zandt. what you see behind me is the scene at buchanan county court this morning as an agency man had a hearing on a felony theft charge. they say the contractor they hired was a con man -- and are ready to see some justice handed out. <<after being in his home in clarksdale for nearly 20 years, donnie moss figured he needed a new fence built .the dekalb county man said back in april he did his research, found who he thought was a good contractcor -- and paid more than $4,000 up front to do the job.and then....(sot: donnie moss, victimized by contractor: "he put the posts in and three guys two weeks later they put up a few other posts and we haven't seen anybody since.) only too late did moss find out that his contractor, ryan southerd had already been convicted several times of running out on other jobs, taking the money and not completing the work.(sot: moss: "it makes my wife cry and it makes me angry.")moss and others who say they've been victimized by southerd were in buchanan county court on monday. southerd put in a not guilty plea to a felony charge of being a crooked contractor."he's taken from the young and naive, the middle class working man and the elderly on a fixed income." larry and lea rice hired southerd to do some landscaping in the backyard of their north st. joseph home. "time after time, he said he was going to come over monday, tuesday, friday. never did show up."both rice and southerd say it didn't take long to figure out they were getting the runaround. "everything from his truck was broken down""i've got a sick niece in the hospital.""to he was completing other jobs," "i'm on my way right now. i'm finishing up a job. just all kinds of excuses and he never showed up."the rices started a facebook page devoted to people who say they were victimized by southerd. they say they were surprised by the response.."we've had countless people get on facebook and say, 'yeah, he did the same thing to me. he was supposed to do a roofing job, a landscaping job or even supposed to come mow the grass and he never does show up." rice estimates that southerd has taken anywhere from $20,000-30,000 for work he's never finished. "if there's justice, yeah, i'll get my money back, at the same time i would rather see him get what's coming to him as far as a jail term just to see him stopped.">>