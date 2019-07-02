Speech to Text for Rain chances returning to the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to wx) <<we are waking up once again to mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the lower to middle 70s morning. we'll remain mostly dry & sunny heading could see a random pop up stray shower during the afternoon. high remain near 90 degrees. our next better chances for thunderstorms look to move back in wednesday as high pressure that has kept the central breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again. it could stick around for the fourth of thursday. it's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. we'll continue to watch the forecast for your plans. highs midweek will remain a few degrees above average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. more scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for friday into the weekend. highs this weekend will be back down to near average in the middle to upper 80s. we'll be drying out once again on monday with a mix of sun & clouds.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) before you heat up the grill