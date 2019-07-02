Speech to Text for Missouri Western welcomes new president

<< nat: "welcome to the biology department. how's your first day going?"a day of firsts at missouri western...as students and staff welcome their new president wilson, i want you to meet some students."matthew wilson...succeeding former western president dr. robert vartabedian...says he's not wasting any time getting to know campus really looking forward to engaging with the students, ensuring that they know that we're here for their success." staying true to that promise...wilson toured the halls of western seeing the projects they're hard at work on together, you know, we can empower students, inspire students, and we really can help them open new doors because that's what higher education is about."hoping to use his past as president of the university of akron in ohio...and his time as an attorney to push the university forward climate, there are so many legal issues out there as well that i actually think that having that law background is very helpful from a university president stand-point because as a lawyer you're taught to identify opportunities and challenges and then be able to go out and solve those problems as well." but it's not just law wilson has experience in..."having spent 14-15 years of my life in japan, having spent time on a tropical island in the western pacific by the name of sipan, having spent considerable time in korea his time across the pond is something he hopes will encourage students to study abroad..."they can go out and explore the world and bring what they have learned back to st. joseph."but for now, wilson says there's no place he'd rather be..."st. joe is an exciting place, and we can really work together to do great things."brooke anderson, kq2 news.>>