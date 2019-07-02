Speech to Text for Officer retires after almost 30 years with St. Joseph Police Department

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening. one st. joseph police officer is turning in his badge after almost 30 years of service. s-j-p-d celebrated officer henry pena's last day on the force today. many say pena was a valuable asset to the department for his strong work ethic. pena was the only bilingual fluent english- spanish speaking officer on the force. pena says besides getting the bad guys off the streets, he's enjoyed seeing the good in people -- he says hell miss interacting with the community and his fellow officers the most... (sot officer henry pena retiring after almost 30 years on the force: "you're all my blue family. please stay safe. it's getting more dangerous out there. watch your back and look out for each other. remember, we're a always stick together.") besides spending more time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren -- pena says he plans to focus on his love of cooking mexican food by starting his on youtube