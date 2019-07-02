Speech to Text for The Hearing Connection: Dementia

>>> as we age, hearing loss can be a concern. david newman from the hearing connection is here. you're here to talk about a connection between hearing and dementia, something i haven't heard of. >> absolutely. basically as we agency, things tend to go south. our cognitive skills and brain health just like we know we need to eat right and exercise. we also need to be alert and stimulate our brains. if people really procrastinated seven to 10 years before they do anything about their hearing loss. if they have a form of dementia or possible and i want to preference any time you go down the path, you always want to talk to your doctor and get medical advice. if you suspect you're having hearing loss, get a test right away. don't wait seven to 10 years and take the hearing test to your doctor or everybody can work on it together. >> i don't want to interrupt you. i think this is a good place to do that. when you say go to your doctor, are you talking about your regular physician or hearing loss specialist doctor? >> so you go to basically if you just go to your doctor and tell them the symptoms you're having. if your misplacing your keys, walking into the bathroom and forgetting why you are there. some of that goes with age. you need a hearing loss test to basically have the information so you know what path to go down to. once you start to lose the sound track of your life, you start to with draw and dementia is connected to that. you need to keep your brain healthy. >> i wonder if the study is going to the place we can predict dementia through hearing loss? >> there's a big correlation and on going studies. one of the things we know for a fact that the world health organization in 2017 estimated a third of us at 65 and older are going to have some form of hearing loss. that number escalates drastically, there's going to be 55% over the age at 2020 at 70, with hearing loss. you just think about you know, as we get older, you lose the flexibility in that. if you don't exercise your auditory system, you're going to lose it. >> you have a website to get more information. >> come to stojhearing.com and google hearing loss