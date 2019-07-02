Speech to Text for City's 4th of July Fireworks show set to go off despite flooding at Heritage Park

is coming up quick...and the st. joe parks and rec department says they're gearing up for an explosive show...the fireworks will begin shortly after sunset thursday night...in the parking lot of remington nature center. the parks department says there will be parking at the center...but want to remind people that heritage park is still closed due to flooding. they say there are several spots you can enjoy the show from... (sot "there are other areas around the north end of town where you can watch the fireworks from. a lot of the streets there you can still see them because it's close enough to wyeth hill." ) officials say because of major safety concerns, do not park or pull over anywhere on i-29 to watch the show. st. joe p-d will be on-hand to help direct traffic following the