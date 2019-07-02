Speech to Text for 4th of July food safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

turn into a hospital visit. <<smoked and have been in family for owner vanzinos had a meat market here in town and thats how i learned how to smoke meat stuff was ojuly weekend, try their hand at ánatsááwarning from [sarah knorr, meat has a illness associated beef is ecoli, chicken is typically salmonila, and pork can be parisitesand while those pack a punch..nurs prac.]diarrhea, particularly bloody diarrea, fevers, vomiting..there are easy ways to avoid them all together..and it starts the moment you leave the grocery store..[chad pinzino, co-owner vanzinos bbq]always try to have a cooler or an especially in this time of year to piand when you start preapring sure to clean up as you go..wash any surfaces the meat would have touched, and to put your raw meat on you need to use a clean plate of different plate to put your cooked meat on so that you're not contaminating that cooked meat while you may feel like a confident cook..use tools to make sure you're in the cleareyeballing isnt enough some times you have to check the temp to make sure its cooked the easiest way is just a temperature gage to temp your meat out to see if its doneand done means done all the way to the center..the main thing is when pork and beef hit that internal temperature of 160 degrees thats when you know its safe to eatáánatssáádane hawkins kq2 news >>