tonight on kq2 news at six -- flooding still the talk in our area as water covers the ball fields at heritage park, leaving tournaments cancelled and the city losing out on revenue... from delayed and cancelled tournaments to delayed road projects -- how road construction is delayed not only from flood over the roads, but contractors not able to access the damaged roads. and these sunny days are perfect pool days -- but many in st. joseph are left without a pool to swim in, how the city is working to try to reopen their pools. (sot (music) from kqtv, st. joseph, this is kq2 news at six.) authorities are searching for a man following a shooting in atchison that left one person injured. thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt. a warrant has been issud for kevin maxey junior for attempted second-degree murder following this shooting. investigators believe that a group of about 20 people gathered in a vacant lot on north 8th street in atchison around 3 a-m sunday. authorities say they think an argument broke out that eventually excalated to the shooting. when officers arrived they found a 42-year- old man with two gunshot wounds. that victim was rushed to mosaic life care, where at last check he was still being treated for his injures. if you have any information on maxey's whereabouts, call 913-367-4323 immediately. <<monday we saw mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the upper 70's across northeast kansas and northwest missouri. we saw northwest winds today that made it feel a lot cooler.heading into tuesday, some very nice weather is forecast as high pressure builds in.>> once again flooding preventing people playing softball at heritage park along the missouri river..the city says the impacts are now being felt. kq2's colton cichoracki is live from heritage park with more on what the city is losing out on. alan... behind me are the ballfields for heritage behind me are on what the city from heritage kq2's colton now being felt.the impacts are the city says missouri river.. heritage park softball at people playing preventing once again in.>>forecast as high nice weather is forecast as high in.>> flooding preventing people playing softball at heritage park along the missouri river..the city says the impacts are now being felt. kq2's colton cichoracki is live from heritage park with more on what the city is losing out on. alan... behind me are the ballfields for heritage park... as you can see water continues to sit over the fields after the crest happening two weeks ago. and these fields being underwater are now impacting the city's pocket book... <<on a typical june day, softball games and people filling heritage park.but this year fields. and the impact now being felt.chuck kempf: "right off the bat we lost the missouri western invitational, which is a pretty good size tournament."this tournament is just one of many that have had to be cancelled this year.and now parks officials are looking ahead to next month when another large tournament returns to st joseph men's major fastpitch softball national championship.chuck kempf: "that's a very prestigious tournament, very elite tournament. st. joseph has hosted it many times before. we've always been a great host and the community supports that tournament."but the tournament might not happen here.chuck kempf: "a little concerned that we are going to be challenged in that area. not completely sure what we are going to be able to do. we are looking at options." options include moving the tournament to hyde park or even to kansas city.and if it is moved out of town, more dollars lost for the community. chuck kempf: "the revenues are, i mean that is a big department is losing revenue but tournaments that have people coming in from out of town obviously the city is losing out on sales tax revenue and hotel, motel tax revenue."hundreds of thousands of dollars are being lost as the fields sit underwater. chuck kempf: "we hate to lose that. that's one of the reasons why we bring those events in. they are fun to host, they are good for the community. they bring in tourism dollars, they bring people into the community that may have not otherwise come and you know bring st. joe has to offer.">> to hear behind pumps the city is using to get the water off the take time. kempf says they next week, much of the water will be gone. reporting live from st. jospeh, colton cichoracki kq2 news. thanks colton... down the street... the remington nature center is still closed due to flooding. because the center is built up on stilts, there's no water inside, but the facility's h-vac system is flooded out. without the air conditioning available, they're staying closed. and just like heritage park, scheduled events are now getting cancelled, meaning a loss of revenue. (sot: chuck kempf, parks department director: "it's huge. you know, this is the third time now that the nature center has closed due to weather issues and pretty frustrating when you can't control that. and um you just have to close the doors and you can't serve the public and you lose revenue." )kempf says the water levels are falling in the area and he hopes the nature center will reopen later this week. another industry being impacted by flooding is road construction. the amount of road closures in the area could be leading to delays of planned construction projects across the state. the potential delays could lead to fewer projects being completed and a loss of revenue for contractors.. as water recedes, more roads are starting to reopen, but for now, it's a waiting game for crews wanting to get to work. (sot: adam watson, modot area engineer: "i've already seen delays in one or two projects because the contractor has materials. he has the same problem the traveling public does... how does he get his equipment from one place in missouri to the next where his next job is." ) for updated road information visit kq2 dot com for a link to modot's traveler information map. we're now well into june, but st. joseph parks officials are still struggling with trying to get the pools open. the aquatic center was open for the first time of the year yesterday, but quickly closed down again today. kq2's dane hawkins with more on the frustration would-be-swimmers are feeling kq2's dane hawkins has more. <<diving boards left still, float tubes out of water, and life gaurds.. with nothing to gaurd..[jeff atkins ]we truly hate that the pool is closed we really are doing out best to get it open..both krug pool and the st. joe aquatic center..closed [abby, 10] it's really not summer with out a pool open it's another day of disapointment for those looking to cool off..[brianna gramer] it's hot i dont have central ac, it is really inconvenient to pack up my daughter that is one, which is a feat with in itself, and we get here and its closedswim hopefuls turned away from both facilities as crews work to fix vital parts..[jeff atkins ]until we can get the filtration system working properly we cant clean the water and until we can clean and chemically treat water we can let people swim in it causing frustration for pool goers..[marianne field] i am disapointed that it wasnt taken care of by the openning of the season..and the parks and rec dept. [jeff atkins ] it's very frustrating for us, i know that want to come swim instead some eagerly wait outside..while others have been forced to travel to other cities for a dip in the pool.. [melissa york ] we've been going to savannah up until now but we were hoping to use the pool here in st. joe todaybut as it heats up.. theres nothing todo except wait.. as crews race to fix the pools [jeff atkins ] we'll have them both up and running hopefully sooner than later..we just ahve to cross our fingers dane hawkinss kq2 news >> the aquatic center has had problems with the shower systems, which are required to be functional for an open public swimming pool. the filtration system is still causing problems at krug. meanwhile, the man who headed the parks nearly 30 years proper sendoff bill mckinney he was known talented athlete teacher and lafayette high school. but perhaps he will be most for his parks and rec during his mckinney aquatic center, park softball remington nature center and the rec center. enjoyable man to really cherished our the visitation runs until 7 p-m tonight at funeral home.services will be missouri governor mike back in st. joseph morning...signing a bill to help reduce blight in the city... kq2's brooke city hall tonight... brooke, how will this bill impact st. joseph? alan -- tomorrow morning, city hall is going to busier...after parson arrives bright and early he's coming sign missouri or the st. joseph land bank bill, into law. state representative sheila solon sponsored the bill... she says the new legislation will allow the city to create a land bank... meaning when the properties go up for sale, the city will be able to aquire them...with the goal of getting the vacant structures into the hands of responsible "...other coming." ) solon says the bill will give incentive for borrowers to invest in these properties to either restore them or possibly demolish them and rebuild... solon says there are roughly 450 vacant structures in the city with serious safety violations... kq2 will be covering the bill signing tomorrow...so stay with us for updates. reporting in st. joseph, brooke anderson, kq2 news. it was a chaotic scene in new york city this afternoon as a helicopter crashed into a manhattan high rise building causing smoke to fill the air and streets to be packed with ambulances. and another deadly plane crash, this one in rural missouri. we'll have the latest on a developing story coming out of bates county... i'll have a complete look at up. (sot "you're watching kq2 news at six.") this is the scene in new york city -- where a helicopter crash landed on top of a high-rise building in midtown manhattan. at least one person has been reported dead. abc's andrea fujii is on scene with the very latest. <<new york city officials say a helicopter has crashed onto the roof a high-rise building in mid-town manhattan. at least one person has been killed - that is believe to be the pilot --in what is being chararcterized as a "hard landing." sot - shauna farrell / eyewitness: "we heard a loud whizzing sound of a motor and then we heard a crash and actually felt the crash as well. then we looked out the window we saw a bunch of smoke and debris and we all just ran down 36 flights as soon as we could" sot - nathan we kinda felt the whole floor shake. it felt like someone was standing next to you and kinda gave a hard shove // you could smell the smell of smoke coming down from the upper floor.. and it smelled like the smell of burnt construction material. weather conditions were poor at the time of the crash with heavy rains and fog reducing visibility.sot bill deblasio / mayor of new york city:to go into that area, a helicopter would need the approval of lga to find out if that happened or not know at this point here. the helicopter crashed into a building at 7th avenue and 51st street. a senior faa official says that there are no indications this was related to terrorism. it appears to be an accident.sot - andrew cuomo / governor of new york"look, if you're a new yorker, you have a level of ptsd from 9/11 // as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, i think my mind goes where every new yorker's mind goes" law enforcement officials telling abc the helicopter was in trouble and tried to put down at the nearest flat location.tag: firefighters say they were able to put out a fire that started once teh helicopter crashed.but now tehy say it is leaking fuel - so they are trying to contain that. reporting in new york andrea fujii abc news>> in missouri -- the pilot of a small plane is dead after crashing near a grain silo near butler. the bates county sheriff's office says the pilot was the only person in the dual prop plane. according to the f-a-a -- the plane was coming from vero beach florida and was trying to land at butler memorial airport after orginally being scheduled to land at olathe new century airport. authorities are still assesing the crash. and an accident involving a bull dozer kills an 11- year-old missouri girl. the missouri highway patrol says emma proemsey of labadie -- a town just southwest of st. louis, died saturday. emma was on a u-t-v that came up behind the bulldozer. larry proemsey was driving the bulldozer and had just knocked over a tree, that then fell onto the bulldozer. he then began to back up -- not knowing the child was behind him. emma was pronounced dead on the scene. here's a live look outside... mike has your full weather forecast after a break. first -- your almanac... kq2 news at six will be right back. 