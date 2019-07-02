Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Scattered storms on Wednesday
Scattered storms on Wednesday
Posted: Jul 2, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
91°
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
93°
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
91°
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
More Weather
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Fairfax
Few Clouds
90°
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Our next better chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
8-year-old ran over by truck
Convicted contractor facing additional felony charge
Police: driver runs red light, 2 people sent to hospital
Officer retires after almost 30 years with St. Joseph Police Department
Six arrested in St. Joseph prostitution bust Friday night
City's 4th of July Fireworks show set to go off despite flooding at Heritage Park
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run crash
City Council to consider Kratom ban for anyone under 21
Maysville ballpark named finalist for MLB grand prize renovation
City council passes bill banning Kratom for anyone under age 21
Community Events