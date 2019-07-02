Clear

Scattered storms on Wednesday

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Our next better chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

