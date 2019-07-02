Speech to Text for Downtown Gate Controversy

downtown with more... thanks -- i'm standing in felix street square...and this large black, steel gate here next to me is causing some unexpected trouble... i spoke with three local business owners downtown who say they either love them, or...well, don't. << "pretty much overnight, there was suddenly this really jarring uh presence on the skyline of downtown."he's talking about these steel gates...recently constructed downtown already drawing some controversy impression of the gates, and my continued impression as of today is that it's pretty disappointing and embarrassing for downtown.""i think they'll look beautiful when they're all done. people just need to be a little open-minded." expected to be finished by the end of the month business owners are worried about the initial appearance of the gates the most aesthetically pleasing design.""the gates look very striking in a negative way from the ground level when they are competing with the historic architecture."it's a city project...with a 200-thousand dollar budget coming from the hotel/motel tax.the downtown partnership says the gates will look more pleasing once finished."they'll look a lot nicer, i think people will be surprised at how nice they look once we're done with them."their main purpose is safety...closing off traffic during events at felix st. square..."they always had those ucky, ugly orange cones out there and people would move them and drive through em and, i mean, it's for the safety of everyone else."these business owners both admit safety is a number one priority consulted on the design they just don't quite fit with what was envisioned..."i think they kind of took a lot of people by surprise. um a lot of new businesses have opened up since that passed and a lot of us just didn't really see this coming especially in the way that it did."but, the downtown partner ship says this was the plan all along... voted on and passed by the previous city council roughly two or three years ago..."if you look around we have a lot of black downtown, we have a lot of brick downtown and a lot of stone downtown. so, we tried to combine all of those elements, or rather the architect did.">> a brick and stone base will be put on each of the structures... along with lettering of the street name..and an archway welcome sign. reporting in downtown, brooke anderson, kq2 news.