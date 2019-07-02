Speech to Text for Flag display raises awareness about veterans lost to suicide

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 4th of july holiday is a celebration of life as an american... about u.s. history and freedom. but as you enjoy your 4th of july -- one group asks that you stop and think about the people who keep up safe... and what we can do to return the favor. <<driving north on the belt them to lynn baker, aunt to veteran: ""we don't know what to do. we listen. we pray.""when you sign up for war.. getting hurt, shot, dying -- those are things you prepare for going in.but not all wounds are visible.lynn baker, aunt to lost veteran: ""this image tells you that represents a man or they had no other 660 flags veteran lost to suicide.per month.lynn baker, aunt to lost veteran: ""it's very heartbreaking someone like this."knows because she has lost someone too.lynn baker, aunt to lost veteran: ""my brother began the program about a year and a half ago. his son unfortunately is one of the flags. and actually that is a his second tour in afghanistan."the display asks for people to look at the -- and then around aunt to lost veteran: "i had helping me put up flags one day tell me that he was resigned to his fate to be one of these flags of it."at your family friends check on the veterans in your life.lynn baker, aunt to lost veteran: "that's not what any of them deserve. it's not and the pain goes on and on and on. this has been going on for a long time."so that the veterans who won't ask for help reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain -- kq2 news.>> the veterans crisis line is a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline.anyone feeling depressed or suicidal, or know a loved one who is...can call 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255 for confidential