Team usa makes it to wc final

u.s women's national team has taken care of business so far in the world cup..and todays match against england was no different in the world cup semi-finals and they had to play without star player megan repinoe due to injury.. we will take you to the first half...just under the nine minute mark....team usa with possesion and looking to score...here is a cross by kelley o'hara to christen press..and she scores with a header into the top left corner...the us takes an early lead....=====staying in the first half...england now on the move...beth mead will cross it inside the box..and ellen white for england scores..the game is tied at one a piece...=====and still in the first half...team usa staying agressive...it's alex morgan with the nice header to score..team usa beats england 2-1...advancing to the finals...and awaits the winner of