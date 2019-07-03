Clear

Rain chances make a return

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:02 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 6:02 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Our next chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
