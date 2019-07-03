Clear

More storms possible on Thursday

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 2:46 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Our next chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
