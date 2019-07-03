Speech to Text for downtown parking issues

live downtown with more... thanks -- city council passed a motion to form a committee to discuss possible solutions to crowded parking here in downtown. i spoke with a local business owner who says because this area is growing quickly...some changes are going to have to be made to keep up.... << cris coffman is a downtown business ownerrunning her home decor shop nesting goods for 4 years."i love the sense of community in downtown."and she's watched that community grow over the years residents, employment and traffic."there are a lot of new businesses, um new life in the community, a lot more places for people to live in downtown. it's an exciting time."and while she feels downtown is prospering says the parking spots aren't growing with it..."i don't know how you grow parking in a historic downtown. i think a lot of it is going to have to be a change of mindset for people."councilman brian meyers is hoping to tackle the issue.at city council monday, he motioned to have an ad hoc committee formed to discuss possible solutions to parking "we're not coming in with any type of agenda or any type of direction from council other than, you know, this is what the situation is downtown with parking, what is the best solution for moving us forward?"during the meeting, meyers revealed a few key topics why the parking garages aren't being used. um why free parking is - uh the ups and downs of having that as part of the status quo."coffman says the parking downtown runs as a deficit for the city meaning the city covers some of the bills for maintenance and other things those funds need to come from somewhere only one possibility."as a community grows, you are going to run into issues like this and it's a positive even though some people may feel like it wouldn't be the best thing for our downtown. we need to look at all sides of the situation before we make that decision." >> coffman stresses the paid or metered parking is only in discussion...and will not be happening overnight. the piblic will also have the chance to weigh in on any possible changes brought before the council. in downtown, brooke anderson, kq2