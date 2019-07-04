Clear

mustangs hold off bj allstars

mustangs hold off bj allstars

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 12:41 AM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 12:41 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

welch stadium for some mustangs baseball...and the ban johnson all-stars were in town looking to spoil the fun... well it certainly was a great crowd for this one.. and we take you to the third inning...where garrett mcnally goes yard over the left field wall and thats a two run homer...ban johnson all-stars are up 5-2..====we stay in the third and mustangs looking for an answer...hampton hudson is at the plate...and he says here's my answer...i'll send this ball over the left field wall too...the mustangs have a big inning scoring six in the third...====and in the eigth inning nine runs would be scored between both teams... the mustangs go on to win 13-11..
