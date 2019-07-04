Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Drying out this evening
Drying out this evening
Posted: Jul 4, 2019 3:24 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
81°
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
81°
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
81°
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
77°
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
83°
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
As rain showers continue to move east this afternoon, holiday festivities this evening should be dry in the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and fall into the mid 70s by the time firework shows wrap up.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Fire destroys home, fireworks to blame
Lawsuit filed to determine eligibility of life insurance funds after 2-year-old boy dies in home
New downtown gates causing controversy with local business owners
Family, friends celebrate life of Leah Dawson
Man arrested in St. Joseph in connection to last month's shooting in Atchison, Kansas
Where to watch 4th of July firework shows in St. Joseph
Woman jumps into Missouri River trying to escape police
Two drivers receive minor injuries in crash Wednesday morning
Maysville ballpark named finalist for MLB grand prize renovation
Grundy Co. man sentenced for death of Chillicothe woman
Community Events