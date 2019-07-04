Clear

Drying out this evening

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 3:24 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
As rain showers continue to move east this afternoon, holiday festivities this evening should be dry in the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and fall into the mid 70s by the time firework shows wrap up.
