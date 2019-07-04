Speech to Text for 4th of July safety for your pets, according to experts

tonight. like many americans -- you may be headed to go watch a big fireworks show tonight.. or plan on lighting a few crackers of your own... and while fireworks are a blast for us... they are frightening to animals... here's how to keep them safe over the holiday. natsáá who doesn't love fireworks on the 4th? natsááádogs, cats pets..."pets and fireworks don't usually jive. they don't enjoy them like we do."the cracks, bangs and booms -- "dogs specifically get spooked and run away."the runaways are the reason why the 4th of july is the busiest week of the entire year for animal shelters.it's just best to leave them out of 4th of july festivities if you can." veterinarians agree...(dr. lupo "there about 1 in 3 dogs have severe noise reactivity, which makes significant stress internalize into them.")so what can you do to keep your pets safe and relaxed?keep them indoors.if the sounds penetrate the walls -- try this.."maybe keep your dog in a bathroom. some music playing maybe. something to keep them busy like a bone or something. just to keep their minds off the fireworks going on outside."and one more thing... "tag is micro-chipped so you can track it down easier if it gets lost. so you don't even have to make the stop here." one final tip to help you pet relax tonight -- take your pet to a park so he or she can get plenty of exercise and use up all that energy before the fireworks start. as we