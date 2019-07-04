Clear

STANGS BOMBERS

STANGS BOMBERS

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 10:59 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for STANGS BOMBERS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day to be out at ball park...and phil welch stadium was the place to be as the st. joe mustangs were taking on division rival the sedalia bombers... and rally hanging out with some kiddos at the game.... definatley a packed house for this fourth of july showdown...==== we take you to the second inning where blaine hardy is at the plate for the bombers... he hits one into right field... and that will bring in a brenden davis for the score bombers are up 2-1....===== we'll go to the third inning... and it's the mustangs turn for a response...drew beazley is up to bat.. and this will be a deep shot into left center... the ball hits the back wall... and kyle korper will score from second....the mustangs having a good outing on fourth of july and/but getting the
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
As rain showers continue to move east this afternoon, holiday festivities this evening should be dry in the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and fall into the mid 70s by the time firework shows wrap up.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events