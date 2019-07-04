Speech to Text for STANGS BOMBERS

day to be out at ball park...and phil welch stadium was the place to be as the st. joe mustangs were taking on division rival the sedalia bombers... and rally hanging out with some kiddos at the game.... definatley a packed house for this fourth of july showdown...==== we take you to the second inning where blaine hardy is at the plate for the bombers... he hits one into right field... and that will bring in a brenden davis for the score bombers are up 2-1....===== we'll go to the third inning... and it's the mustangs turn for a response...drew beazley is up to bat.. and this will be a deep shot into left center... the ball hits the back wall... and kyle korper will score from second....the mustangs having a good outing on fourth of july and/but getting the