Speech to Text for Storm chances continue into holiday weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is his successor. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to some hazy conditions this friday morning as a result from the smoke from last night's fireworks. visibility could be keep that in mind if you are heading out temperatures are mild in the 70s. chances for showers and thunderstorms are friday into the weekend. on friday, we will be watching for the potential for a few storms to be on the strong-side with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. we are under a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms. highs this weekend will remain near average in the mid to upper 80s. we'll be drying out for a bit as we head into monday with a mix of sun and clouds before another round of rain moves back in on tuesday and wednesday. highs remain near average in the middle to upper 80s. we dry out by thursday as high temperatures return to the lower 90s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)