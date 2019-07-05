Clear

DOWNTOWN FIRST

JEFF GATES WITH DOWNTOWN FIRST TO TALK ABOUT THEIR UPCOMING EVENTS

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 7:19 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 7:19 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. On Friday, we will be watching for the potential for a few storms to be on the strong-side with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events