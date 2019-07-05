Speech to Text for Woman participates in 5K two weeks after surgery to remove cancerous tumors

I wanted to walk just as much as I could imagine loving something as much as Beth Carla's running or even ran in this year's Boston Marathon as well as competing in several local races but a doctor's appointment last month flipped her running career and life upside down for the shoulder that just did not go away and got to the hospital and they said you were going to ER doctors discover car had cancer in her spine and liver remove two large tumors off of my spine surgery just two weeks ago car continues to rehab and Cancer Treatments but now she's making it a point to get back out on the course but July 4th firecracker 5K was already on car schedule before the cancer was discovered with Darren hundreds and hundreds of times and so it was important to do it because it's a familiar course is my home course note or can't run but that didn't stop her from being a part of the 5K Runner cross the finish line everybody waited for the incredible race they were about to witness car walking to the Finish surrounded by friends and family Chris Roush KQ2 news