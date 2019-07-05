Clear

Scattered storm chances

Scattered storm chances

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 8:41 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 8:41 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Continued storm chances will remain in the forecast overnight and through much of the weekend but will not expect to see rainfall all day any of the days this weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events