Speech to Text for Dominican deaths dampening Rotary trip

ten.") deaths at a popular vacation destination is making some northwest missourian's rethink travel plans. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. travel experts say the dominican republic receives 7 million visitors a year -- making it one of the most popular international locations for americans. but with the recent headlines a local service club with plans on a professionaal exchange is having problems getting recruits.. (alan van zandt reporting) a little more than a year ago, 4 northwest missourians were in chile, traversing the base of the andes mountains representing rotary as part of a cultural exchange.the next rotary trip being planned is to the dominican republic -- where a lot of negative news in the last couple months has made it harder to recruit team members.(sot: rolfe mccoy, rotary gse chair: "dominica is a beautiful country. i've been there myself 3 or 4 times. it is a wonderful place. people are wonderful. it was safe and i know the rotarians of the dominican repubic will definitely take care of our team.")the rotary trip to the dominican republic is nearly all expenses paid -- and participants do not need to be a rotary member to travel...but just be ready for an amazing experience. (sot: mccoy: "it changes their lives to experience another part of the world, another culture and the people of rotary are just tremendous.")despite the news of several mysterious deaths recently in the dominican republic, an area travel agent says bookings there are second only behind mexico.(sot: chad cotter, cotter travel: "they said it's probably the safest time now to go to the dominican republic. they're under such a spotlight. all the "i's" are getting dotted and all the "t's" are getting crossed. it's probably the safest time to travel down there.")chad cotter of cotter travel says that the dominican republic offers natural beauty. (sot: cotter: "it's great beaches, all-inclusive resorts, great prices.")and rotarians are hoping that the cultural and humanitarian experience of going to the dominican republic is a draw that people will want to be a part of.(sot: mccoy: "the experience is beyond belief. if you ever speak to any other group study exchange members, they will tell you it changes their lives.") the rotary trip to the dominican republic is scheduled for next january. those wanting some more information on the trip can email rolfe mccoy at mdental@sbcglobal.net