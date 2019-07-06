Clear

Sunday should stay rain-free

Sunday should stay rain-free

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 7:59 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
After morning sprinkles, the weather improved throughout the day with temperatures getting into the upper 80s. Overnight, the weather will stay quiet as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events