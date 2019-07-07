Clear

Some sun on Sunday

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 9:11 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Wrapping up the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Cannot rule a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Sunday but the majority, if not all of us, should stay dry. Highs Sunday are in going to be in the 80s.
