Speech to Text for STATE REPRESENTATIVES PUSH FOR RECOGNITION OF SLICED BREAD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our area -- it's probably one of the most recognizable innovation success stories of the last century, and it was made right here in missouri. over 90 years after it's debut the state is taking notice... kq2's ron johnson take us to chillicothe to explain. <<ron johnson reportingin chillicothe today it was all about this innovative gamechanger,[ed douglas] this is our annual sliced bread weekend and its become a really big deal.sliced bread, a staple in kitchens everywhere today, traces its roots back to the town [douglas] we were the first bakery in the world to offer sliced bread to the public.the landmark achievement forever remembered by the popular phrase it inspired[douglas] everyone knows the saying the greatest thing since sliced bread nobody says its the greatest thing since the ipad or anything else, so really we say its the standard of all innovation past present and future.over nine decades later, another first, the local museum approached state representatives with an idea of their own. [rusty black] they gave me the idea and wanted to know if i'd be willing to sponsor it and i couldn't tell them no.that idea to officially name july seventh as sliced bread day in the state of missouri. representatives who say they see the benefits of the proposal from a tourism standpoint coming together to get the bill to the governor's desk[richard brown] it made a lot of sense to me, i joined forces with representative black to get this legislation pushed through.for the people of chillicothe, the recognition isn't just about a tasty slice of bread, but a testament to a great american idea. [douglas] it's about entrepreneurship and innovation, it really encapsulates everything that's great about our country.ron johnson kq2 news>> the bill honoring the inovative acheivement is awaiting a signature from the governor. the slice bread festival continues tomorrow throughtout