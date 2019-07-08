Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Another summer day

Another summer day

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 4:22 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 4:22 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Mother Nature will not be throwing any tricks at us this week as the weather the next several days appears to be very typical for this time of year.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events