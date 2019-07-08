Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Another summer day
Another summer day
Posted: Jul 8, 2019 4:22 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 4:22 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
72°
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
70°
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
72°
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
70°
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Fairfax
Few Clouds
70°
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Mother Nature will not be throwing any tricks at us this week as the weather the next several days appears to be very typical for this time of year.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
SJPD: Alcohol may have been involved in rollover crash Saturday night
Cameron authorities searching for missing 26-year-old Sierra Sherwood
Highway 59 reopens into Atchison, Kansas
UPDATE: Missing Cameron woman found safe, police say
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested and accused of sex trafficking minors, sources say
Car overturns on I-29 south of St. Joseph, driver seriously injured
Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter
St. Joseph family says Texas deputy killed their dog, now they are sharing the story
Fire crews respond to house fire on Savannah Avenue
Several eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens and Walmart recalled
Community Events