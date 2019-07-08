Speech to Text for Warming things up this week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

through. i have a crack going up my wall so it's just not safe to go home. at this point i'm just homeless."many people don't have earthquake insurance because it's too expensive.kennth moton, abc news>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<mother nature will not be throwing any tricks at us this week as the weather the next several days appears to be very typical for this time of year. heading back to work on this monday with some sunshine to start the day. will likely see a few clouds throughout the day. cannot rule out an isolated shower during the afternoon hours as high temperatures get into the upper 80s. more rain chances are in the forecast for disturbance moves be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. building heat will be the story for the end of the week conditions. skies should stay mostly sunny wednesday through sunday with temperatures getting back into the lower 90s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)