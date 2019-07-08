Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS: Officials: Substance sent to mayor identified as human ashes
Full Story
Rain possible on Tuesday
Rain possible on Tuesday
Posted: Jul 8, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
89°
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90°
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
89°
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
87°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
More rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday as a disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Building heat will be the story for the end of the week with quiet weather conditions.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Missing Cameron woman found safe, police say
Mayor's Office: Police respond to City Hall after odd substance was found in mail
SJPD: Alcohol may have been involved in rollover crash Saturday night
Officials: Substance sent to mayor identified as human ashes
Highway 59 reopens into Atchison, Kansas
Substance found in envelope addressed to mayor at City Hall
Another person was caught on camera licking ice cream in a store, police say
Cameron authorities searching for missing 26-year-old Sierra Sherwood
Construction continues for new go-kart track in St. Joseph
Fire destroys home, fireworks to blame
Community Events