Speech to Text for Homeless Meeting

city officials taking steps to address the homeless population in st. joseph today... the council held a meeting this afternoon to hear from property owners, businesses and homeless individuals... kq2's brooke anderson was at the meeting -- she joins us live in studio with more... thanks alan -- several homeowners who spoke at the meeting say they were concerned with the congregation of homeless individuals around the 8th and messanie streets area... they want to see those in need get access to resources that could help them off the streets... mosaic life care says they're investing in a community program that will target substance abuse, mental health and access to care for those in poverty. mosaic officials say they're working with several st. joe agencies in an effort to help stabalize the neighborhood... (sot "it's really part of our mission to help those in need, plus it's population health. you know, these folks that are down there very often have a lot of health issues so if we can help them get through that we're just doing our jobs.") dillon says another aspect of the plan is bringing more security to the 8th and messanie streets area... he says mosaic is talking with law enforcement about paying off-duty officers to patrol the area more often. this program is part of the hospital's health needs assesment -- which is done every three years. reporting in studio, brooke anderson. kq2 news.