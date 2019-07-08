Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials: Substance sent to mayor identified as human ashes Full Story

Family of 6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run speaks out

Family of 6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run speaks out

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Speech to Text for Family of 6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run speaks out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the driver who plowed his truck into a six-year-old boy on july 4th. thank's for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. today -- his father speaking out... and telling kq2's madeline mcclain about the worst day of his life. six-year-old oden hendrix was hit by a truck on the 4th of july...."it didn't hurt bad."this tough boy...is okay fast.'and while he can't remember much forget it.it's something i can't get out of my head. every time i close my eyes. everything. the sound. the vision. i watched it. i watched every bit of it. it haunts me right now."the hendrix family was at a friends house for the 4th.the kids were in the street playing there were kids everywhere through here. they were all over.when a truck plowed down the street --and i take that on myself. i should have never had my kids down here."into neil hendrix's 6-year-old boy "clipped him, knocked him out of his shoes. over, by the grace of god it knocked him over in the grass."the driver slowed left him for dead."but never stopped.about that driveway, he slowed down and looked behind him. seen what he did, and took off.oden was lying in the grass...i was extremely upset and i wouldn't let nobody help him. i didn't want nobody around him."oden had to be life-flighted to kansas city."he's beat up and bruised up but he's doing pretty good now, aren't you buddy? mm-hmm." he's good no broken bones, just stitches in the head."now that his family knows oden is back in their arms -- safe "thank god he had some angels watching him but we need to get that guy off the street. he needs to be locked up." reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news. if you have information about the driver, the car, or the incident.. you're encouraged to call the police tips hotline at
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
More rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday as a disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Building heat will be the story for the end of the week with quiet weather conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events