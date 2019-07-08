Speech to Text for Family of 6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run speaks out

the driver who plowed his truck into a six-year-old boy on july 4th. thank's for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. today -- his father speaking out... and telling kq2's madeline mcclain about the worst day of his life. six-year-old oden hendrix was hit by a truck on the 4th of july...."it didn't hurt bad."this tough boy...is okay fast.'and while he can't remember much forget it.it's something i can't get out of my head. every time i close my eyes. everything. the sound. the vision. i watched it. i watched every bit of it. it haunts me right now."the hendrix family was at a friends house for the 4th.the kids were in the street playing there were kids everywhere through here. they were all over.when a truck plowed down the street --and i take that on myself. i should have never had my kids down here."into neil hendrix's 6-year-old boy "clipped him, knocked him out of his shoes. over, by the grace of god it knocked him over in the grass."the driver slowed left him for dead."but never stopped.about that driveway, he slowed down and looked behind him. seen what he did, and took off.oden was lying in the grass...i was extremely upset and i wouldn't let nobody help him. i didn't want nobody around him."oden had to be life-flighted to kansas city."he's beat up and bruised up but he's doing pretty good now, aren't you buddy? mm-hmm." he's good no broken bones, just stitches in the head."now that his family knows oden is back in their arms -- safe "thank god he had some angels watching him but we need to get that guy off the street. he needs to be locked up." reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news. if you have information about the driver, the car, or the incident.. you're encouraged to call the police tips hotline at