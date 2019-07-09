Home
Clear
Storms possible Tuesday
Storms possible Tuesday
Posted: Jul 9, 2019 4:14 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 4:14 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
76°
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73°
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
76°
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
71°
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
75°
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking thunderstorm chances to begin the day on Tuesday and we could see a few storms linger throughout the afternoon as well.
