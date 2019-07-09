Speech to Text for Officials: Substance sent to mayor identified as human ashes

misunderstanding. <<(alan van zandt reporting)of all the correspondance received at city hall on monday, one item addressed to mayor bill mcmurray stood out for concern. "the letter had an oklahoma address on it. it was kind of puffy in places."there was a baggy with some kind of a substance in there." employees immediately took caution with this mysterious envelope. they tore a little hole in it and peeked inside and saw and saw this strange material inside there." emergency crews were called to the scene to investigate this powdry/ashy substance. and during a time when an angry constituent could mail any number of poisonous or dangerous items to their elected leaders, this luckily turned out to be a false alarm. "our id confirmed the chemical were chemicals that would be a part of the human body."the ash inside the envelope was indeed human cremains. they were sent by the relative of a former st. joseph resident who's last wish was to her cremated remains spread over the grounds at city hall."i'm just glad nobody got hurt and whoever that is may they rest in peace."the incident proved to be a good test for protocol at city hall when there's a threat.and because the story ended well, the mayor could be lighthearted about it all. "when you're in medical school you start self-diagnosing. i was thinking, 'i wander if this is anthrax?' but, no, thank goodness, it didn't turn out to be anything.">> city