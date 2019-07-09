Speech to Text for Group gets behind-the-scenes look at historic Missouri Theatre

three years. it's parks and rec month -- and the historical missouri theatre offers a free tour every year. today, a group of around 40 people came out to explore the theatre's history and go backstage. today's tour guide -- who's worked at the missouri theatre for 40 years -- says it's important to remind people why a building like this is unique to the town's history... (sot "you have to realize that it's a piece of art and it is an artwork here, and so to kind of give these tours it people's minds and draws attention to the building itself.") the theatre is getting ready for a production of the newsies this weekend. the show runs friday through sunday -- a link for tickets can be found