Speech to Text for Mosaic Health Assessment program aims to help homeless individuals in St. Joe

people are voicing their worries about homeless-ness in st. joseph. and city officials are working to take steps to adress them. the council held a meeting this afternoon to hear from property owners, businesses and homeless individuals... several spoke up about the congregation of homeless individuals around the 8th and messanie streets area.. mosaic life care was there and said they are taking action action with a community program. it will target substance abuse, mental health and access to care for those in poverty. mosaic officials say they're working with several local agencies to help stabalize the neighborhood... (sot "it's really part of our mission to help those in need, plus it's population health. you know, these folks that are down there very often have a lot of health issues so if get through that we're just doing our jobs.") dillon says another aspect of the plan is bringing more security to the 8th and messanie streets area... he says mosaic is talking with law enforcement about paying off-duty officers to patrol the area more often. this program is part of the hospital's health needs assesment -- which is done every