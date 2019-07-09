Speech to Text for St. Joseph to host 2019 Northwest Opioid Summit

c1 >> welcome back to "live at five". this is a topic we can't talk enough about. rodney hummer here with us. five, six years ago, we haven't really heard much about this and now it's taken over. can you talk about even locally the issue we have with opioids? >> well, what we have seen is there are tons on the east and west coast and moving in toward the middle of the country. we want to be on the loan from other communities what they have done. we know opioids are in our communities. we want to do our best to prevent that. we have the center locally helping folks on opioids. >> rodney, you were in a meeting where drug abuse was discussed. >> it was discussed at city hall. 2017 is when the first opioid summer was. as a result of that, we created the opioid task force. which since then has been meeting about three times a month. it's about sharing resources, understanding what is best practice in the nation and bringing that locally. now we want to take that to the community. >> this started in 2017, but have we caught up at all? it feels like we're behind this as far as just that there's been such a wave that has developed, that we're just now figuring it out what to do with it. >> we're hosting this summit to try to attract people in the medical community, people in law enforcement, people who are in treatment and recovery and just the general population to bring people together throughout northwest missouri to create an c1nt >> let's talk about the summit. >> july 23rd. registration starts at 8 o'clock. >> who should come to this? >> great question. we're focusing on law enforcement, people in the community, those in recovery. teachers, already we have about 180 people already signed up for it and we can only hold 400. in 2017, we sold to capacity. anybody who is interested in being an active participate in the fight. >> medical provider. >> simply the issue stronger in 2019. find those 220 more. if folks have questions can they call you? >> it's 816-236-1491. we have a facebook page. buchanan county addiction help now.