Staying warm on Wednesday

Staying warm on Wednesday

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
On Wednesday, a stray shower or storm is possible but most will likely stay dry. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.
